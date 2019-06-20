Business
207 new houses in Kuna, apartments in Garden City: What’s coming near you
Garden City developer plans revitalization project at 34th and Carr Streets
The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley (this list will grow as listings are added through Tuesday, June 25):
Meridian
The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 on a 52-acre project that would include a new Topgolf-style entertainment center, a new headquarters for the Idaho Central Credit Union, a hotel, restaurants, and a medical office south of I-84 off of Eagle Road. The developer, BVA, is seeking to have a preliminary plat for the project, called Eagle View Landing, approved by the commission so it can move forward with construction.
Jeremy Adams will soon start construction at 1322 E. Watertower St. for a 10,980 square foot two-story manufacturing building for his company, Excalibur Metal Design. The building will house a metal workshop, a conference room, and showroom, as well as a mezzanine with a viewing area looking down to the production floor.
Garden City
The Garden City City Council will consider an update to its comprehensive plan, which was last adopted in 2006, during its next council meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at City Hall, 6015 N Glenwood St.
Urban Land Development, owned by developer Hannah Ball of Garden City, is asking the City Council to approve a specific area plan for 34th Street, Carr Street, Clay Street, Chinden Boulevard, Osage Street and 33rd Street along the Greenbelt. The plan would feature mixed-use buildings near the Boise River and Whitewater park, plus townhomes south of N. Carr St. Most of the land to be developed is owned by an LLC managed by Ball and Richard Phillips of Boise.
Other parcels are owned by Jerry Ahlberg of Boise and Dana Kevin Bowes. The plan anticipates 203 new residential apartments plus 116,200 square feet of commercial space. It would also feature some bike and pedestrian only corridors between major streets. The City Council will consider the project at its July 8 meeting.
David Schenker, owner of PJD Holdings, LLC is seeking to build a new 6,750 square-foot commercial building at 503 E. 47th St. The one-story building, to be located on a 0.7 acre site, was designed by Jeff Hatch of Hatch Design Architecture.
The FCI Group is looking to build a new American Family Care urgent-care office in the existing building at 6965 N. Glenwood St., formerly home to a Mattress Firm store.
The Conger Management Group is looking to build an industrial flex building with three units at 209 W. 36th St. The 0.3 acre site is located in the general commercial zoning district.
Jack L. Benson of Boise is looking to build a new apartment complex called Sleepy Hollow on a 3-acre site at 9555 W. State St. The property is within the C-2 zoning district and the residential low density designation of the comprehensive plan. The complex would include 44 three- and two-bedroom apartments spread across four buildings.
Rocky Mountain Real Estate Development is looking to build a two-story 21,000 square-foot building at the intersection of Horseshoe Bend Road and W. Carlton Bay Dr. It would include offices for Miracle Ear, a hearing aid company, according to plans filed with the city.
Cory Swain is looking to build 72 townhouses northwest of the intersection of Mountain View Drive and North Glenwood Street. The property is located within the mixed-use zoning district.
Kuna
DB Development of Eagle and Epic Realty of Meridian are starting construction on a new 207-house subdivision called Cazador. The neighborhood, located south of I-84 off Ten Mile Road, will be built in four phases. The first phase will include 47 houses and is set to complete in fall 2019, with homes priced around $350,000. The neighborhood will also include a swimming pool and a small playground.
