5 Idaho men arrested on state, federal charges in Caldwell child enticement sting

Five men were arrested in Caldwell during a two-day child enticement sting by Idaho law enforcement.

The five men — Jose Cadenas Jr., Daniel Banning, Brian Harris, Crispin Rodriguez and Juan Campos — were arrested on charges of enticing a child through use of the internet or communication device. Cadenas, Banning and Rodriguez are residents of Caldwell, while Harris is a Shoshone resident and Campos resides in Nampa.

According to the Caldwell Police Department, three of the men face state charges (Cadenas, Banning and Rodriguez) while two others were arrested on federal charges (Camps and Harris). Rodriguez was also arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

The sting took place on Nov. 19-20, as members of the Idaho Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force conducted the operation targeting sex crimes in the Treasure Valley.

Caldwell police and task force agents were involved in the sting, as well as members of Homeland Security. Numerous other agencies contributed to the sting and ensuing arrests, including Canyon County prosecutors, the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Office and other state and federal offices.

