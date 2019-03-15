This is why that big Amazon distribution center planned in Nampa won’t be built soon

Amazon’s decision to delay building its giant Nampa distribution center has city officials wondering: How long must we wait?
Amazon’s developer, Panattoni Development Co. Inc. of Newport Beach, California, told city officials in February that the project was not on schedule. When and if it is built, it will be a whopper: With an estimated 3,000 employees, the center is planned to have 2.6 million square feet, about the size of 15 Walmart Supercenters, and to cost $130 million.
Preparatory work has begun on the site at the southeast corner of Star and Franklin roads. A construction trailer and pipes are there.
Mayor Debbie Kling told the Idaho Press on Wednesday that she hopes construction will start within 12 to 18 months.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
The city has not been told when the project will be completed, Kling’s spokeswoman, Amy Bowman, told the Statesman on Thursday. And Amazon isn’t saying.
““We are a dynamic business and we have many fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations that are under construction and evolving across the country,” Amazon spokesman Zeshan Kazmi said in an email to the Statesman. “It’s common for us to adjust timetables based on needs across the network. “
Amazon still has not acknowledged publicly that the planned center is the company’s. The project was codenamed “Project Bronco” when it came to light last year, and that’s how city officials still refer to it.
“We certainly hope the delay is not significant,” Beth Ineck, Nampa’s economic development director, told the Statesman by phone. “We recognize there are changes in business cycles and changes in the marketplace.
“We’ve continued to be in contact (with the developer),” Ineck added. “We’ve spent a lot of effort over the last six months.”
A month ago, the Nampa City Council authorized an agreement with Panattoni that requires the developer to fund $14 million in payments and roadway improvements aimed at alleviating the increased traffic expected when construction ends.
Comments