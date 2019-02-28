Amazon project in Nampa not on schedule, developers say

Construction of an Amazon warehouse and distribution center is off schedule, the city of Nampa said Thursday.
With an estimated 3,000 employees, the fulfillment center, codenamed “Project Bronco” will have 2.6 million square feet, about the size of 15 Walmart Supercenters. It is projected to cost $130 million.
The developers have not specified whether the estimated date of completion on Project Bronco has moved forward or backward, wrote Amy Bowman, the mayor’s spokeswoman, in a text message to the Statesman. Construction previously was slated to finish in 2020.
In a news release from Mayor Debbie Kling, Project Bronco representatives said, “The only thing that has changed with our plans is the exact timing. We are a dynamic business, and it’s common for us to adjust launch timetables based on business needs.”
The developer, Panattoni Development Co. Inc. of Newport Beach, California, has worked with Amazon on other projects throughout the country.
Brent Collins, senior development manager for Panattoni, said in the release, “City and development teams have worked very hard to solve complicated issues, and we look forward to successful project.”
Last week, the Nampa City Council authorized an agreement with Panattoni that requires the developer to fund $14 million in payments and roadway improvements aimed at alleviating the increased traffic expected when construction ends.
Collins did not immediately respond to voicemail and email requests for comment.
