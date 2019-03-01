Complaint filed against Amazon in Nampa over workplace conditions

A complaint over safe workplace conditions at Amazon’s logistics center in Nampa has been filed with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Details were not immediately available. Leo Kay, spokesperson for the Boise OSHA office, said the complaint was not related to construction at the site of the distribution center, but he declined to comment on the nature of the complaint. Amazon’s site supervisor, Anthony Danielson, also declined to comment.
The Nampa logistics center, which went up in November at 1411 3rd Ave. N., is a temporary center as Amazon prepares to build a 2.6 million-square-foot distribution center at Star and Franklin Roads. Packages are brought to the logistics center to be loaded into Amazon-branded trucks and delivered to local homes and businesses.
On Thursday, the company developing the distribution center announced that construction of the center, nicknamed “Project Bronco,” is off schedule, but did not specify by how much or even that the change is a delay. The building previously was expected to be completed next year.
OSHA is charged with ensuring safe workplace conditions. It has investigated Amazon fulfillment centers in several other states. In December, OSHA investigated a New Jersey warehouse after workers were exposed to a bear repellent canister that was punctured by one of the automated machines. And in Minnesota, OSHA investigated two complaints in 2016 and 2018: one over excessive heat, and the other about rolling ladders braking systems not working. Amazon was not cited in either case.
