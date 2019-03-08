Priceline.com CEO, brothers to build a $3 million youth sports center in Nampa

Canyon County

Four brothers from a Nampa family are partnering to build a youth sports center with practice space for basketball, dance studios and a speed and agility center. Cap Ed Credit Union is financing the project.
NAMPA

Klint Keller was having a tough time finding a spot to reserve for his kids’ youth basketball team practices. So he decided to build one.

Keller and three of his brothers are partnering to build a 33,000-square-foot youth sports complex that will feature four full-sized basketball courts, a dance studio, and a speed and agility center at 3001 E. Badger Drive, north of East Railroad Street in Nampa. The $3 million center, called Mettle Sports, is expected to open by fall 2019.

At a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, three of the Kellers spoke about what it meant to work on a project in their hometown.

“Our kids will grow a greater sense of community and unity,” Klint Keller said.

This is the Nampa brothers’ first foray into development in Nampa. Klint and Kim Keller own dental offices in Nampa. Troy Keller is an attorney at Dorsey and Whitney LLP in Salt Lake City. Brett Keller, who did not attend, has been CEO of Priceline.com since 2016.

Mettle will be the new home of the Crash the Boards Basketball Tournaments, which host 24 weekend tournaments each year.

The project will make money by charging teams to reserve practice space.

“Meridian has this type of complex. So does Boise,” City Council member Victor Rodriguez said. “And guess what? Now we do, too.”

Cap Ed Credit Union is backing the project with a line of credit.

