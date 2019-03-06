Hundreds of houses (and a school) in Kuna. Apartments in Boise. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments and other construction projects around the Treasure Valley:
Kuna
The Kuna School District is beginning construction of its third high school at 7165 S. Linder Road in Meridian, across from Linder Farms.
Voters in 2017 approved $40 million for the school. It will sit on a 60-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Columbia and Linder roads that the district bought for $1.5 million.
“This will be phase one of a multiphased high school,” district spokesman David Reinhart said in an email. “Phase 1 will have space for approximately 500 students. The building will be expanded and programs added as our community grows. There will be space for new career and technical education including auto and diesel technology, engineering and construction and health sciences.”
The building is scheduled to open in fall 2020.
Farm Bureau Insurance sought approval from the Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission for a new 2,146 square-foot building at 280 N. Linder Road.
Trilogy Development is looking to annex 61 acres near the southwest corner of East Hubbard Road and North Locust Grove Road into Kuna for 253 single family lots.
Star
A new boutique gym could be on its way. Ken Fearer of Meridian applied for a conditional use permit to locate a Tru Hit Fitness at 50 N. Seneca Springs Way in Rockbridge Crossing. The 3,100 square-foot building would be divided into 1,000 square feet of front office, day care and restrooms with the remaining space dedicated to an open gym.
Boise
Schultz Development of Meridian is seeking to build a 12-unit apartment building at 10222 W. Ustick Road. The three-story building would have 4,330 square feet on each floor. The site is just east of North Five Mile Road.
Eagle
Marty Camberlango is requesting a conditional use permit, preliminary plan and preliminary plat for a 3.3-acre site at the south side of East Hill Road, about 500 feet from east of North Edgewood Lane. The Feldspar Subdivision would include nine single-family homes.
