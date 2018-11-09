This big Meridian athletic club would offer pools, a spa and a 4 a.m. opening time

A California company wants to open an expansive athletic club unlike anything else in the Treasure Valley on an 8-acre parcel at Eagle Road and Ustick in Meridian.
The plans for Villasport Athletic Club and Spa include four indoor and outdoor swimming pools, two 26-foot-high water slides, whirlpool lounges with saunas and steam rooms, an NBA-regulation basketball court, more than 120 cardio exercise machines and more than 180 group exercise classes a week, according to an application filed with the city of Meridian.
The two-story club would also offer massages, body treatments, facials, waxing, spray tanning, manicures and pedicures. A cafe will serve meals, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages.
“Focusing on families, VillaSport offers a concierge approach to member service with a full calendar of fitness, sports, social and educational programs and events for all ages,” Tamara Thompson, director of client services for The Land Group of Eagle, wrote in the application.
VillaSport, based in San Rafael, California, operates clubs in Colorado; Texas; San Jose, California; and Beaverton, Oregon. It attracts a high-end clientele.
Membership dues at the Oregon club, located across from Nike’s world headquarters, are $142 per month for an adult, $217 for a couple, $246 for a couple with one child, and $275 for a couple with two children.
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA charges $43.90 for one person, $60.90 for a couple and $74.90 for a family. Axiom Fitness charges $20 to $30 per person, depending on an individual plan.
The building would include 99,000 square feet of space. A children’s area will feature an indoor play tower, a multi-purpose sports court and an outdoor play area, along with art and dance studios, a quiet room for infants and a play area for toddlers.
A commercial development on a 3-acre parcel on the Eagle Road side would be added after the athletic club gets built. It would include a building with 15,300 square feet for retail businesses.
The application does not mention how many people would be employed at the club. A news release in May for a VillaSport club under construction in Roseville, California, outside Sacramento, said the company anticipates hiring up to 250 full-time and part-time employees when that 130,000-square-foot club opens next spring.
The Meridian club’s developer, Sadie Creek Commons of Las Vegas, needs a conditional-use permit to operate an athletic club and spa on the property. It must obtain approval to operate its proposed hours: daily from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. Outdoor activities are proposed to take place from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Outdoor live music, which would take place within 100 feet of nearby houses, would cease by 9 p.m.
Phone calls to the company and to the developer on Friday were not immediately returned.
A hearing before the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Plans for the health club were first reported by BoiseDev.com.
Comments