Boise Pride to fill downtown for first time since 2019. Here’s what to know, Idaho

After a wait of over two years, an in-person Boise Pride festival is back downtown. But COVID-19, which forced cancellation of the 2020 event, is still playing a part.

Thousands will head to downtown Boise’s Cecil D. Andrus Park from Friday through Sunday — and to various sites in the city, including along a Sunday parade route — but to attend you will need proof of a coronavirus vaccine or a negative test administered on or after Thursday, Sept. 9, according to Pride entry requirements. Home tests won’t be accepted.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the festival on all three days. No appointments are necessary, but you can also register for an appointment online.

Boise Pride is the latest large event in the Treasure Valley to require a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative test. Treefort Music Fest and some concerts at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa and elsewhere have also required proof of vaccine or a negative test.

The main staples of past Pride festivals will again take place. A fireworks display is set for 9 p.m. Friday and the Pride Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Jefferson and 9th streets before going northwest on Jefferson. Floats will then turn left at 14th Street and take another left on Bannock Street before heading back toward the Idaho Statehouse. The parade ends at the intersection of 8th and Bannock.

As with all large downtown events, the Boise Police Department has been working with Pride organizers on how best to staff the festivities, according to BPD spokesperson Haley Williams.

“We will have officers at the event and ready to respond if needed, but in the past this has a been a fun and safe event,” Williams said in an email to the Statesman.

The weekend will be filled with headliners at the festival itself, including performances from artists Todrick Hall, Trixie Mattel, Mary Lambert, Bright Light Bright Light, Kaleena Zanders, Kylie Sonique Love and Jakk Flynn.

Pride events will take place at venues around downtown Boise, including The Balcony Club, 10 Barrel Brewing, Egyptian Theatre, Hannah’s, Karma and the Knitting Factory. Official Pride events started on Wednesday and have continued through the week.

Events on festival grounds at Andrus Park will begin Friday evening and start up again Saturday and Sunday mornings at 11 a.m., and will include dance performances, a drag show, choruses and more. There’s a bevy of food and drink options, as usual.

For a full lineup of the weekend’s Pride events, go to www.boisepridefest.org for more information.