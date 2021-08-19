Vaccinated, Nampa? This outdoor concert will require proof, or negative test. Even kids.

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is in the midst of its outdoor concert season. AM Idaho

First it was a band coming to the Knitting Factory in Boise. Then a similar policy announcement came from Treefort Music Fest.

Now, one week later, strict COVID-19 guidelines have reached the Treasure Valley’s largest outdoor concert venue — in Nampa.

Fans attending the Louis the Child show on Sept. 9 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours prior to entry.

The rules were requested by the artist, and Ford Idaho Center will honor them, General Manager Andrew Luther said.

A DJ-and-production duo, Louis the Child recently shared COVID policies for its “Euphoria Tour” on social media. The majority of dates require a vaccine or negative test. A few — in Montana and Indiana — will not. Others are still undecided.

Hey y'all. Pandemic landscape is ever changing, so we wanted to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep you safe. Refer to this ( & your local policies) for covid protocols throughout the tour. Can’t wait to see you soon! Please tag friends going to the show so they know pic.twitter.com/lxTjYfKaEh — Louis The Child (@LouisTheChild) August 19, 2021

These are the Louis the Child restrictions as stated on ICTickets.com, Ford Idaho Center’s ticketing site:

“All fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination; i.e. original vaccination card, copy of vaccination card, picture of vaccination card. Or, have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before entry to the facility and provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.

“Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before entry to the facility and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue. Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction and medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before entry to the facility, and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue. These regulations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you.”

Ford Idaho Center staff will cross-check vaccination cards and negative test results with photo IDs, Luther said.

“It’s going to take an extra layer of security; it’s going to take a little extra time to get in,” Luther said. “So we’re staffing heavy and asking people to come a little early and anticipating a step that they haven’t had to go through before. We just don’t want anyone to miss any part of the show.”

Louis the Child, a Chicago-based music duo consisting of Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett, are coming to Nampa on Sept. 9. Courtesy photo

The Louis the Child concert is the only event so far at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater to require vaccination or a negative test. But with the delta variant spreading and hospital beds filling, there could be more. “It could happen at any point,” Luther said. “We’ll just have to be ready to react.”

Danny Glazier, talent buyer for Knitting Factory Entertainment — promoter of the Louis the Child show — thinks fans should be prepared for it. The Mt. Joy concert Aug. 27 at the Knitting Factory Concert House has a similar mandate. So does Treefort Music Fest, happening Sept. 22-26 at multiple downtown Boise venues. Treefort even plans to provide on-site testing.

“... We anticipate,” Glazier said via email, “more and more artists to request fully vaxxed shows.”

The question remains: Will requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test affect ticket sales to Louis the Child?

“It’s a good question,” Luther said. “And we’re probably all going to find out together. The state as a whole is lagging in vaccination rates. If we can get the word out with plenty of time, people should be able to accommodate.”