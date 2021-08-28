Boise & Garden City

Youth on electric scooter dies after being struck by an SUV in Caldwell

Police say they are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a juvenile riding a scooter.

The youth was struck and killed at 7:30 p.m. Friday while riding an electric scooter in Caldwell.

The scooter rider was heading west on Marble Front Road near Andrew Court, just east of Indiana Avenue. Zachary Mattulat, 32, of Caldwell, was driving west on Marble Front in a 2002 Ford Escape. As the juvenile attempted to cross the road, the vehicle struck the youth, according to police.

An ambulance took the juvenile to a local hospital. Early Saturday, Idaho State Police said the juvenile died from injuries suffered during the crash. Police have not revealed the person’s name.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sally Krutzig covers Treasure Valley growth and development. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Krutzig at skrutzig@idahostatesman.com.
