Boise group says McLean task force on homelessness is ‘stacked’ against average residents

A group of citizens calling themselves Boise Neighbors for Better Housing gather in front of Boise City Hall on to voice concern over Mayor Lauren McLean’s Shelter Better Task Force. doswald@idahostatesman.com

A new citizens’ group says “the deck is stacked” against “average citizens” on Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s task force on homelessness.

A group of about 30 people gathered in front of City Hall on Tuesday morning to express concerns that the city’s new Shelter Better Task Force lacks transparency and is not considering all options to address Boise’s housing needs.

“We are not confident the citizens’ valid and legitimate concerns are being, or will be, addressed,” Bobbie Aitchison, a resident of the Veterans Park neighborhood, said at a news conference called by the group, Boise Neighbors for Better Housing. “We believe special interest groups of big business and homeless advocates are being prioritized over the average citizens.”

Boise Neighbors for Better Housing formed after neighbors protested the Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter’s purchase of a former Salvation Army thrift store in the Veterans Park neighborhood at 4306 W. State St. Interfaith administrators intended to move the shelter from its current downtown location to the State Street building.

McLean put the relocation on hold in June following the protests. McLean in July created the 19-member Shelter Better Task Force to evaluate locations, including the State Street location. Members include shelter managers, neighborhood association representatives and people who have been homeless.

