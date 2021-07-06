McLean names Boise homeless-shelter task force. You can attend its meetings online only

Mayor Lauren McLean has named 19 Boiseans to a task force she created amid fierce neighborhood opposition to Interfaith Sanctuary’s plan to build a homeless shelter on State Street.

The Shelter Better Task Force aims to better the ways organizations shelter those experiencing homelessness, according to a Tuesday news release. The announcement comes nearly one month after McLean halted plans for the shelter in a former Salvation Army thrift store at 4306 W. State St.

The task force, shepherded by an experienced discussion facilitator, Boise State University professor Jen Schneider, will meet weekly for eight weeks starting Monday, July 12, at the end producing a list of recommendations regarding shelters in Boise, the release said.

The city will allow only members of the task force to participate in person. Members of the public and news media will have to watch the meetings virtually. McLean said this was “to preserve the integrity of the meetings and to ensure that members are able to have productive, open conversations.”

“The overarching goal of the group will be to produce a recommendation for doing shelter better in our city to guide how we approach emergency shelters, where emergency shelters are located, the services they provide, and the crisis management they are responsible for in Boise,” she said.

The task force members include shelter managers, neighborhood association representatives and people who have been homeless.

Katy Decker, president of the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association and one of the members, told the Statesman that she hopes any location for a shelter stays out of residential areas and serves a smaller population than Interfaith proposed. The State Street proposal included 200 beds.

Among those not included in the task force is the Boise Rescue Mission, one of the state’s largest shelters for homeless people, with shelters in Boise and Nampa. The mission’s president and CEO, the Rev. Bill Roscoe, said he did not receive any communication from the city regarding the task force but would be open to participating.

“I would’ve thought they’d be interested in hearing from me and sharing ideas with them, but apparently not,” Roscoe told the Statesman by phone, adding that the mission has no ill will toward the mayor.

List of task force members

Chair: Courtney Washburn (non-voting member, McLean’s chief of staff)

Boise City Council: President Elaine Clegg (non-voting member)

Interfaith Sanctuary: Jodi Peterson and Andy Scoggin

Our Path Home Executive Committee: Stephanie Day and Bea Black

Hospital systems/Health Clinics: Jen Palagi and Dr. Penny Beach

Outreach: Street Outreach Team: Jeannette Curtis

Neighborhood Association Presidents:

▪ Veterans Memorial Park – Katy Decker

▪ Collister – Neighborhood leader

▪ Sunset – Tom Helmer

Other Neighborhood Leaders: Jennifer Godoi, Annie McCutcheon

Lived Experience/Expertise: Serena Hinojosa, Joe Hernandez, Tammy Keagy

Faith Leaders: Jesús Camacho, Sara LaWall

Business Leader: Charity Nelson