3 other counties must ratify Ada’s selection of Ryan Cole. At least 1 just said no

It will be nearly two weeks before Dr. Ryan Cole can be ratified to the Central District Health Board of Health, but it’s unclear where the controversial doctor stands in that decision.

A majority of the three-member Valley County Commission voted against Cole’s appointment on Monday because of concerns raised by local doctors who are opposed.

“I want to listen to the local doctors,” Commission Chair Elting Hasbrouck said. “I’m probably going to do kind of what their wish is and vote against it.

Valley County Clerk Doug Miller said Monday afternoon he received signed ballots from Hasbrouck and Commissioner Dave Bingaman with votes against appointing Cole and was expecting one from Commissioner Sherry Maupin in favor of Cole.

Hasbrouck said he received about 1,500 emails from people for and against Cole’s appointment, many of which appeared to be copies of one another.

Only Maupin said she planned to vote in favor of Cole. She said Central District Health needed a new perspective on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other health problems afflicting the area.

The Ada County Commission voted 2-1 on Aug. 17 to appoint Cole, with majority Republicans voting in favor and the lone Democrat opposed. His appointment now must be ratified by commissioners in Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, which make up the rest of the Central Health District. Votes by each commissioner are submitted via ballots; Cole needs approval from five of the nine members to secure the position.

Meanwhile, Elmore County commissioners postponed taking a vote on Cole, instead inviting him to an in-person interview at the Elmore County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 3.

Elmore Commissioner Bud Corbus told the Statesman in a phone interview that commissioners want to get to know Cole better before voting. Asked whether the decision stemmed from comments made by Cole, Corbus said, “I don’t think you need to ask that question — I think you know the answer.”

Cole has become a lightning rod in the Boise-area medical community for statements made about the COVID-19 vaccine. He has spread debunked information that the vaccine has killed thousands and has become a main figure in the nationwide anti-vaccination movement.

He has also promoted such alternative treatments as ivermectin, which recently received staunch warnings from the Food and Drug Administration after Mississippi health officials said many residents there had to seek medical attention after being exposed to an animal version of the anti-parasitic drug.

Many local doctors and the Idaho Medical Association have come out against Cole’s appointment. Mayors of three Boise suburbs — Eagle, Meridian and Star — have announced their support.

Ada County’s recent selection to the health board also saw lots of political organizing from local conservative and liberal groups, who called on supporters to write in favor of certain candidates. Many feared the possibility of vaccine or mask mandates being implemented, or the lack thereof.

Boise County commissioners planned to meet Tuesday, Aug. 24, to discuss a vote on Cole’s ratification. Elmore County invited officials from Valley and Boise counties to attend their interview of Cole. Valley County commissioners declined to participate; Boise County commissioners have yet to announce their decision.

The Board of Health votes to make certain health policies for the district. A new state law requires county commissions to approve or reject any order from the board that applies to all members of a county or district.