Ada County commissioners select controversial doctor Ryan Cole to health board

Ada County commissioners selected Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist with a history of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine, as the latest member of the Central District Board of Health.

At least five commissioners from the other counties in the district — Boise, Elmore and Valley counties — must vote in favor of Cole to confirm the appointment, which will come at a later date.

Commissioner Rod Beck, the deciding vote Tuesday on Cole’s appointment, pointed to support from local community leaders as his reason for supporting Cole. The mayors of Star, Eagle and Garden City submitted letters supporting Cole.

“I would go to Dr. Cole if I had a medical issue,” Beck said. “I trust him thoroughly.”

Beck had previously indicated support for Dr. Stan Moss at the commission’s Aug. 10 meeting, which was postponed after Commissioner Kendra Kenyon proposed a compromise to allow Moss to serve in the role, while Cole and other candidate Dr. Sky Blue acted as consultants.

Ultimately, all signs of a compromise dissipated Tuesday morning, as a simple majority of two Republicans on the three-member commission threw their support behind a polarizing medical figure.

Cole was selected over the other two candidates in what became a politicized process. Local political groups organized campaigns to send letters to commissioners in favor of certain candidates.

In the past, the health board has voted on mask mandates and other pandemic-related restrictions. However, a law enacted this year by the Idaho Legislature gives county commissions veto power over these decisions, rendering the board mostly advisory.

“Dr. Cole has been one of the few doctors that have mentioned alternatives to the vaccine,” Commissioner Ryan Davidson said.

Davidson has previously lauded Cole for his views on individual rights.

Kenyon, the commission’s lone Democrat, cast the only vote against Cole’s appointment and said she was disappointed by the selection. She noted the board received letters from the Idaho Medical Association and local doctors in support of Blue, while warning of the danger of Cole’s views.

“I think it’s a sad day when this body would go against our medical community,” she said.

The owner of Cole’s Diagnostics in Garden City, Cole has reiterated a debunked claim that the vaccine has killed thousands of people, and he has referred to it as a “clot shot” and “needle rape.”

He’s also promoted the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 against the recommendations of the Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization. More Idahoans have been taking ivermectin for COVID-19 in recent months.

If approved by the other counties’ commissioners, Cole will serve on the board for a five-year term.