Boise police: Man shot and killed Saturday aimed ‘semi-automatic BB gun’ at officers

The man shot and killed by Boise police officers early Saturday morning pointed a BB gun at officers before they opened fire in an alley, according to a Boise Police Department news release published Monday evening.

The man, identified by the Ada County Coroner earlier in the day as 31-year-old Forrest Moore, was reportedly squatting at a property under construction at 21st Street and Pleasanton Avenue. Neighbors reported the trespassing, and police encountered Moore in an alley at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

In an initial news release, police stated that the man “produced what appeared to be a handgun, pointing it toward officers.”

“Upon initial contact the suspect immediately drew the weapon from his side and pointed it at officers, holding it in a two-hand firing position at close range,” Boise police officials said in a Monday evening news release. “The suspect’s weapon was later determined to be a semi-automatic BB gun.”

The weapon resembles a handgun, photos show.

Boise police also identified the two officers involved in the shooting: K. Montague and T. Sigler. Both have been with the department for two and a half years, according to the release. They’re currently on paid leave per department policy. One of the officers was injured, sustaining an arm laceration. The news release did not identify which officer was injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday evening whether either officer had been involved in a police shooting of any kind before.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is leading a Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting — the third involving the Boise Police Department in recent weeks, but the first with a fatality.