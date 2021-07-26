Ada County coroner identifies Boise man shot, killed by police early Saturday morning

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday afternoon identified a Boise man who was shot and killed by Boise police early Saturday morning.

The man, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, was 31-year-old Forrest T. Moore. He was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to the coroner’s office, police attempted “lifesaving measures” at the scene of the shooting, but Moore was pronounced dead at the emergency department of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Police said in a news release over the weekend that they responded to reports of a trespasser “squatting” for several days at N. 21st Street and Pleasanton Avenue in West Boise. They said that upon being approached by police in an alley, the man “produced what appeared to be a handgun, pointing it toward officers.” Police have not confirmed whether he did, in fact, have a weapon.

Police have not said how many officers fired or which officers were involved. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is leading a Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting.

It was the Boise Police Department’s third shooting in about one month’s time, and the fifth in the Treasure Valley in the same time frame.