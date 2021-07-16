Driver killed in Friday afternoon crash on Centennial Way in Caldwell

A pickup truck driver in Caldwell died Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Idaho State Police.

About 2:29 p.m., a 2017 Ford F350 driven by Travis J. Stroud, of Eagle, was going west on Centennial Way, away from the off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 84.

“As Stroud entered the intersection, he struck a 1995 Ford F150,” according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The 1995 Ford left the road and hit a guardrail. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Police have not released their name. The driver’s family had not been notified, according to the release.

Police also did not say whether Stroud was injured in the collision. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.

Eastbound lanes on Centennial Way were blocked for about two hours on Friday afternoon.