Boise man thrown from car in I-84 accident near Jerome, taken to Idaho hospital

A Boise man was thrown from his car Friday morning after crashing into the side of a semitrailer on Interstate 84 near Jerome.

Idaho State Police said Shane Williams, 38, was driving eastbound in a 2005 Ford Taurus just before 7 a.m. when he veered off the road near Jerome, overcorrected and struck a westbound truck on the driver’s side.

The 2018 Freightliner was driven by Roma Sharma, 32, of Burien, Washington. Williams’ vehicle came to rest in the eastbound travel lane and the paved shoulder.

Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, ISP said. He was taken to St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls by ambulance.

The westbound lanes of interstate 84 were blocked for about four hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.