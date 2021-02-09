Want to go east this summer? The Boise Airport will soon have a new direct flight for you

Boise travelers will soon have a new destination: Nashville.

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it would start offering twice-weekly flights to the Music City starting May 28.

The route will run Mondays and Fridays. It will leave Boise at 9:43 a.m., according to booking information available on Allegiant’s website, and will return from Nashville at 6 a.m. Central time.

The route will be a seasonal summer service, Sean Briggs, spokesperson for the Boise Airport told the Statesman. It will run through August 16, although dates are subject to change.

It’s the airline’s third new nonstop destination in less than six months, according to a news release announcing the new destination. Others include Palm Spring International Airport, which began last fall, and to Orange County, California, which starts Friday.

“Nashville is a one-of-a-kind destination with its deep, historic musical roots and cultural scene,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, said in the news release. “We’re excited to provide our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service for Boise-area residents to experience all that the Music City has to offer.”

The airline is offering introductory one-way fares of $69 for anyone who purchases flights by Wednesday to travel by Aug. 16.

Nashville will be the 22nd direct destination offered to Boise travelers. It is one of the eastern-most destinations, beat out only by Delta-offered Atlanta, which started in November after a delay.

Airport traffic remains below normal

Despite new flights, the number of passengers traveling through the Boise Airport has remained low since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Passenger numbers have slowly began to recover since bottoming out in April, when only 18,086 people flew.

In December, data show that 178,515 people traveled through the airport, the second-highest number of people in a month since the start of the pandemic.

Officials had anticipated that 2020 would be a record-breaking year for the airport, with new flights and several expansions planned. Airport Director Rebecca Hupp had said she expected traffic to top the 4.1 million people who flew through BOI in 2019. Instead, fewer than 2 million people flew.