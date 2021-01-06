Idaho man arrested in Caldwell, accused of rape and abuse, threatening to kill woman

Editor’s note: The following story contains content that could be upsetting to some readers.

A 39-year-old Caldwell man remains in custody after he was accused of beating, raping and threatening to kill a woman.

Authorities booked Brandon Hockenberry into the Canyon County jail at 9:55 p.m., Jan. 2, and he’s facing several charges: suspicion of felony domestic violence, attempted strangulation, rape, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

According to a copy of the probable cause affidavit, police responded to a Caldwell home after the reporting party said Hockenberry threatened to kill a woman and beat her up the previous night. Police say the victim had a swollen face and mouth, and had scratches and bruising on her neck.

The woman alleged that on Jan. 1 or Jan. 2, Hockenberry followed her and choked her to the point of unconsciousness three times, which made her think she would die, according to the affidavit. Hockenberry allegedly said he would kill her.

The woman told police that she had a knife for self-defense and tried to stab the man, but he was wearing a large coat. She also told police she had a no-contact order in place against Hockenberry, according to the affidavit. The woman told a Canyon County sheriff’s deputy that Hockenberry raped her and threw her on a nearby electric fence to shock her.

Hockenberry denied seeing the woman since December, according to the affidavit. He is at the jail with bond set at $1 million. His next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 15.

Need help?

Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is available at 208-459-4779 for anyone in need of help or shelter in an abusive relationship. Information is available at aafvhope.org.

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Anyone in need of help or believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).