Police in Boise seek public’s help finding 21-year-old man missing since Sunday

Saxon, 21

The Boise Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man named Saxon who was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Milwaukee Street and Franklin Road.

Police also are looking for Saxon’s vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that’s blue and has a temporary Montana license plate: AAKR6820.

Police said in a news release Wednesday evening that Saxon is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 190. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants, a white sweatshirt, a tan beanie, and red and white shoes. His phone is off and he has not used his debit card, according to BPD.

Saxon’s family said it’s unusual for him to disappear and not be in phone contact, the release said. He is not from the Boise area, and the last time he was seen was when he went to meet a friend Sunday. The friend said Saxon never arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), or go to www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.