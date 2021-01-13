Idaho man with gang ties sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison on federal drug charge

A Caldwell man who was indicted in April 2019 on drug and gun charges has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ismael Rodriguez, 41, received a 151-month sentence (12 years, 7 months) from District Judge David C. Nye this week, according to a news release from Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis’ office. Nye also ordered Rodriguez to pay a $1,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the meth charge last October.

A federal grand jury indicted Rodriguez after Nampa Police Department officers found him in possession of a firearm, over 4 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly a pound of heroin, court records show. Nye noted that Rodriguez has 13 prior criminal convictions as an adult, including firearms offenses and robbery, and is an admitted gang member.

The case was investigated by the Nampa Police Department and prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership and the state of Idaho to address gang crimes.