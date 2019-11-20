Bieter will not recommend new rules regulating Airbnb, other short term rentals in Boise

Boise Mayor David Bieter announced Wednesday that he would not recommend the city set new policies to regulate short-term rentals.

In a survey available online for two weeks in September, approximately 67% of people opposed amending city code to regulate short-term rentals, according to a news release. About 28% of respondents were in favor, in comparison, and the remaining 5% was neutral.

“Dozens of conversations with residents have made it clear moving forward on this very complex issue just is not possible,” Bieter said in a release. “We have no policies currently in place and I don’t believe a task force can be successful. Moreover, even with enforcing such regulations consensus would be futile.”

A short-term rental is any room, living space or accessory dwelling unit rented out for 30 consecutive days or less.

The restrictions, which would have only applied to new short-term rentals, would force owners to apply to the city before opening their unit. The restrictions would only be able to have one unit — meaning someone couldn’t rent out more than one space in a house — and they would also require owners to live on-site.