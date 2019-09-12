Want to rent out room on Airbnb? Bieter would make you live at house, follow new rules

Big Idaho Potato becomes an Airbnb The Idaho Potato Commission provided Kristie Wolfe with the Big Idaho Potato so she could make it into an Airbnb rental. It is available for $200 a night in Orchard, east of Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Idaho Potato Commission provided Kristie Wolfe with the Big Idaho Potato so she could make it into an Airbnb rental. It is available for $200 a night in Orchard, east of Boise.

Short-term rentals, such as those offered on Airbnb, could be limited under a new proposal from Boise Mayor David Bieter.

Short-term rentals, meaning any rental of a room, living space or accessory dwelling unit for less than 30 consecutive days, would be subject to several new restrictions.

Owners would have to submit an application to the city for the rental and would be required to live on-site. There also could be only one rental unit “per taxable residential property,” meaning that someone couldn’t rent out more than one space on a property. All rental properties would have to comply with the city’s development code on parking, open space and other requirements.

In a Thursday news release, Bieter said his propoed ordinance would benefit housing affordability in the city.

“And it comes with the added benefit of giving us another tool to preserve local neighborhoods,” Bieter said in the release. “With these policies, we can better guide how short-term rentals operate so that their impact on neighborhoods and housing affordability is minimal.”

Boise does not have any regulations in place for short-term rentals. Idaho law stops cities from prohibiting short-term rentals outright, but it grants cities the ability to regulate them “as it deems necessary to safeguard the public health, safety and general welfare in order to protect the integrity of residential neighborhoods.”

The ordinance would not affect existing short-term rentals, according to the city’s website. The process to create new regulation takes four to six months, so it could be a while before anything goes into effect.

A search of Airbnb shows hundreds of Boise spaces available for rent on the site, from “spacious guest rooms” to “cozy basement apartments.” Similar sites, including VRBO and Vacasa, show potential renters dozens, if not hundreds, of other rental options.

The new proposal addresses concerns of neighbors, the release said. It is inspired by the city’s Community Conversations on Growth as well as “a frequent discussion point” heard when the city earlier this year rolled back restrictions on accessory dwelling units, such as small backyard cottages or apartments above garages.

Boiseans can weigh in on the proposed ordinance via a feedback form available on the city’s website. The form will be open until Sept. 27.