Boise just relaxed the rules around in-law units, hoping to grow affordable housing

In college, Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez lived in someone’s backyard — a house in someone’s backyard, that is.

“It was this gorgeous carriage house,” she said. “It provided this greater sense of community that we had a property owner that cared for us as students. Our families felt better that we were living on a property where we had another person there.”

Backyard cottages typically provide affordable housing in already developed neighborhoods. They’re one way Boise city leaders hope to rein in runaway rents and house prices.

On Tuesday, the Boise City Council voted unanimously to relax the regulations around these units as a way to incentive more density and affordable housing.

The ordinance they approved increases the maximum allowable size of these units from 600 to 700 square feet and allows two bedrooms per unit rather than one. One-bedroom accessory units will no longer be required to provide a parking space, although two-bedroom units will.

The city defines small attached apartments and backyard cottages like the one Sanchez lived in as an accessory dwelling unit. To date, the city has permitted just 150 of them, but officials predict more are hiding throughout the city, unpermitted.

Despite how few units the city has tracked, nearly every council member said they had lived in one of these backyard cottages or built one himself.

Sanchez said that by living in a homeowner's backyard, she felt a closer connection to her landlord.





"We had a relationship with this homeowner, and it minimized our discrimination in terms of race, color..." Sanchez told the council. She hopes the accessory units can do the same for others.





Holli Woodings’ college digs? For one year, she lived in an accessory dwelling unit behind The Torch Lounge, a strip club at 1826 W. Main St. She and a roommate dubbed their little place “The Ship” after the porthole-shaped window that marked their house.

"It's a way to build affordability, to build density and to allow folks to make a little bit of extra money off their properties," she told the council. "I want to keep looking at how we can do things to encourage more than one dwelling per parcel."





Councilwoman Elaine Clegg is another proponent of density — even if in her case, it has meant coming closer to noisy neighbors, like a performer for Opera Idaho who once lived in a nearby accessory dwelling unit.

“We got to listen to him practice his arias, and that was a wonderful way to wake up on a Saturday morning,” she said.

Sometimes called mother-in-law apartments, the living spaces are created by renovating an existing living area, attic or a garage, like the one that Mayor David Bieter built behind his house. In the small one-bedroom space above his new garage, built after the previous one burned down, Bieter has hosted relatives stopping through town as well as students.

“It’s a great step forward,” he said.

The changes are part of the city’s “Grow our Housing” initiative, which focuses on providing more housing at all income levels, in part by maximizing land uses and increasing density.

All that talk of density has some residents worried for the changing character of Boise’s single-family neighborhoods. With density could come traffic, too, which some residents worry would flood neighborhoods with more cars where parking is already hard to find.

But on Tuesday night, not a single critic of relaxing regulations on dwelling made a peep. In fact, no one testified at the public hearing before the council’s vote.

“The fact that nobody is here to testify is a testament to how well staff did to getting this proposal out and vetting it,” Bieter said.