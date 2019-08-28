Hundreds of houses, apartments. 2 schools. A restaurant. See what’s coming near you 

Meridian is the fastest growing city in Idaho. Here’s what that means. Meridian, a Boise suburb, is adding thousands of residents every year. It is Idaho's second-largest city. Its population is estimated to 166,945 by 2040. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meridian, a Boise suburb, is adding thousands of residents every year. It is Idaho's second-largest city. Its population is estimated to 166,945 by 2040.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Meridian

Tango’s Subs & Empanadas has leased 3,881 square feet in the Cherry Plaza Shopping Center, 46 E. Fairview Ave., for a full-service restaurant, reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate. Owners Louis and Monica Bremmer opened the original Tango’s, a fast-service restaurant, in 2006 at 701 N. Orchard St. in Boise. They opened a second restaurant in 2016 at 337 Nampa-Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa but later closed it.

—

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gem Innovation Schools has bought an 8-acre site at 5390 N. McDermott Road for Gem Prep: Meridian North, a public charter school, reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate. Gem operates Gem Prep: Meridian at 2750 E. Gala St., Gem Prep: Nampa at 310 W. Iowa Ave., and a Gem Prep school in Pocatello.

—

Todd Campbell Construction of Meridian is looking to build a new subdivision at 905 East McMillan Road. Todd Campbell Construction

Todd Campbell Construction of Meridian is seeks to build 57 single-family houses on 20 acres at 905 E. McMillan Road for a new subdivision called Silver Springs. The company’s application would also involve annexing 5 acres into the city. The Meridian City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 27 at 6 p.m. at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

—

Boise

Boyer Co. of Salt Lake City, Utah, seeks a permit to begin work on the Boise Gateway Industrial Park at 9605 S. Eisenman Road. The 159-acre site is owned by the city of Boise. Boyer’s permit application seeks approval to build a 169,000-square foot building that could see use as a warehouse, light manufacturing plant or distribution center. It’s the first of a series of speculative and built-to-suit buildings on the property. The Statesman wrote about the project last year.

—

Clean Juice plans to open an organic juice bar at 7546 W. State St. Tauni Roberts is the franchise owner. It will be the first Idaho location for Clean Juice, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

—

A former Phillips 66 gas station built in the 1960s in the futuristic Googie architectural style at 3130 W. State St. is getting a remodel from Stacy and Thames Kral, the Idaho Press reported.

—

Garden City

Sprint, represented by Crown Castle, seeks to add telecommunications equipment to an existing wireless communications tower at 8247 W. State St. Among other things, Sprint proposes to add six antennas, several cables and three cabinets on a new 10-foot-by-10-foot concrete pad. A planning and zoning hearing is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Garden City City Hall.

—

Jim Kissler will develop a Giraffe Laugh child care center at 3203 and 3231 W. Chinden Blvd. The 6,551-square-foot building will be designed by Boise-based OA+D. A planning and zoning hearing on the project is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Garden City City Hall.

—

Nampa

Trilogy Development of Boise seeks approval for a 118-house subdivision called Sonata Pointe West, to be located on 34 acres at South Middleton Road, between Lone Star Road and West Roosevelt Avenue.

—

Kuna

A Sparks, Nevada-based company is looking to construct 57 townhouses near the northwest corner of Ten Mile Road and Crenshaw Street in Kuna. neUdesign Architecture

Jarron Langston of Sparks, Nevada-based Epic Development Idaho seeks to rezone 4 acres from neighborhood commercial to high density residential for a subdivision called Athleta. The subdivision, which would include 57 townhouses, is located at the northwest corner of Ten Mile Road and Crenshaw Street in Kuna.

—

The Indian Creek at Crimson Point subdivision would include 33 houses ranging between 1,300 and 2,000 square feet. ACME LLC

Marcel Lopez of ACME LLC, a Boise firm, wants to annex 9 acres west of Ten Mile Road and south of Hubbard Road to build a 33-house subdivision, Indian Creek at Crimson Point. The proposed homes would range in size from 1,300 to 2,000 square feet each.

—

Caldwell

Brian Rallens hopes that his 76 apartments, called Sunset Landing, will provide housing to the nearby hospital district. 6604 Ventures, LLC

Brian Rallens, a real estate agent with Mark Bottles Real Estate in Eagle, proposes to build multifamily apartments at the corner of Logan Street and South Kimball Avenue. The development would include 76 units on 4 acres within the city’s hospital district, and is meant to provide housing to workers at the West Valley Medical Center. Most units would be two-bedroom, two-bathroom.

Brian Rallens, a real estate agent with Mark Bottles Real Estate in Eagle, proposes to build multifamily apartments in Caldwell near the West Valley Medical Center. 6604 Ventures, LLC

—

Blake Wolf of the Wolf Building company seeks to rezone 2.5 acres south of the intersection of Amber Street and 10th Avenue. His proposed subdivision would include 12 triplexes and fourplexes containing 40 apartments, plus 73 parking stalls.

—

Vallivue School District

The Vallivue School District seeks to build a third middle school at to accommodate 1,400 students south of the intersection on Smeed Parkway and Mason Road. The district purchased the parcel in 20. The school would include an auditorium to hold about 600 students, ball fields, tennis courts and a play area.