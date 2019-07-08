Woman, 2 children die in Boise house fire; victims were sleeping when fire occurred

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

A woman and two children died after a house fire early Monday morning, according to a news release from Boise Fire.

Neighbors reported the fire in the two-story house just after 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Leadville Avenue. All three were sleeping at the time of the fire, but there’s evidence they tried to get out of the house, Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson told the Statesman.





“When the crews arrived, they didn’t really see flames at first,” Jackson said. “It was not fully involved, but there was a lot of smoke.”

The first crews on the scene pulled the woman and children out of the burning house, Jackson said. They immediately began CPR on the victims, and the two children were transported to the hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 43-year-old Jana K. Cullen and the children as 12-year-old Ryker Sanchez and 9-year-old Rilee Sanchez. The cause and manner of death for all three was still pending, the coroner’s office said Monday. The relationship between Cullen and the children wasn’t immediately clear.

The coroner determined the childrens’ time of death around 5:45 a.m. Cullen was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.

Fire investigators have determined the fire was caused by a heating element in an electric wax burner that “failed and caught shelving” on fire.

There were no working fire alarms in the house, fire officials say.

“It’s really important to have working fire alarms on every floor,” Jackson said.

The incident is the second fatal fire in Boise this year. In April, 54-year-old Henry Lloyd Loader died when his motorhome caught fire. Jackson said the Leadville fire is the first in which multiple victims have died since 2011.