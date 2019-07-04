One woman dead, four others injured after accident on the Payette River Thursday

One person died and four others were injured Thursday afternoon in an incident on the Payette River near Emmett, according to Gem County emergency dispatchers.

Officials told the Statesman that the incident, which was first reported shortly after 3 p.m., involved five women. One of the women was killed, another was transported via Lifeflight to an unidentified Treasure Valley hospital, and three others were taken to Valor Health hospital in Emmett.

The nature of the incident wasn’t immediately clear. An emergency dispatcher told the Statesman the sheriff’s office and other emergency personnel responded to the scene near the diversion dam on the Payette River east of the Washington Street bridge.

The identies of the women involved have not been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a breaking news report. We will update this article as we learn more.



