Shelter to host vigil after 4 people connected to the homeless community die in 1 week

Four people connected to the Boise homeless community have been found dead in Downtown Boise in the past week, and the Corpus Christi House is holding a vigil at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on its patio for the deceased.

The deaths are not believed to be connected, and no foul play is suspected, officials have said.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office confirmed the names of all four individuals, who range widely in age.

On Tuesday, June 25, Rose Jarvis, 61, was found dead near near 14th Street and Grand Avenue. Boise Police Department bike patrol officers found her on the ground; she’d been dead for an unknown amount of time.

On Friday, Nicholas Olsen, 21, was found dead between 13th Street and 15th Street near the I-184 Connector.

On Sunday, Christopher Weedman, 59, was found dead just after 10 a.m. in an alley near Corpus Christi House, at 525 S Americana Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office.

And on Monday, Nathaniel Gaver, 31, was found dead around 5:51 a.m. at the Boise Rescue Mission on 13th Street.

The coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology results on the autopsy results of all four individuals.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.