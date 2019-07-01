Woman found dead in Downtown Boise 3 days before man found dead, just blocks away

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Just three days before police found a 21-year-old man dead in Downtown Boise, they found a 61-year-old woman dead near 14th Street and Grand Avenue.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed by police, was found around 11:30 a.m. June 25 on the ground. She was discovered by Boise Police bike patrol officers, who called for medical assistance. The woman had been dead for an unknown amount of time.

“Detectives from the BPD criminal investigation division took over the crime scene and an autopsy was conducted by the Ada County Coroner’s Office,” according to police.

Detectives found no evidence of a crime and the autopsy revealed no signs of foul play, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman’s death is not connected to the death of 21-year-old Nicholas Keith Olsen, of Meridian, who was found on Friday between 13th Street and 15th Street near the I-184 Connector.





Olsen’s death is under investigation but there are no obvious signs of foul play, police have said.