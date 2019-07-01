Boise & Garden City

Woman found dead in Downtown Boise 3 days before man found dead, just blocks away

What to do if you find a body

If you come across a body, here's what you should do. By
Up Next
If you come across a body, here's what you should do. By

Just three days before police found a 21-year-old man dead in Downtown Boise, they found a 61-year-old woman dead near 14th Street and Grand Avenue.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed by police, was found around 11:30 a.m. June 25 on the ground. She was discovered by Boise Police bike patrol officers, who called for medical assistance. The woman had been dead for an unknown amount of time.

“Detectives from the BPD criminal investigation division took over the crime scene and an autopsy was conducted by the Ada County Coroner’s Office,” according to police.

Detectives found no evidence of a crime and the autopsy revealed no signs of foul play, police said.

The woman’s death is not connected to the death of 21-year-old Nicholas Keith Olsen, of Meridian, who was found on Friday between 13th Street and 15th Street near the I-184 Connector.

Olsen’s death is under investigation but there are no obvious signs of foul play, police have said.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register. If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  