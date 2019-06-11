Boise may pass its own ordinance to force a vote on stadium, library

Signatures delivered to city clerk: Two issues for November Boise Working Together, a citizen group, collected more than 14,000 signatures to put the city’s stadium and library on the ballot in November. Ada County officials have 60 days to verify the signatures. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise Working Together, a citizen group, collected more than 14,000 signatures to put the city’s stadium and library on the ballot in November. Ada County officials have 60 days to verify the signatures.

For months, Boise activists have worked to gathered enough signatures to get two city ordinances on the November ballot that would require voters consent to spend city funds on a proposed new main library, as well as a new stadium.

But the Boise City Council may just get there first.

The city wants to pass the ordinances itself, making the Boise Working Together ballot initiatives moot.

Proponents of the projects say that they would bring welcome development and tax money to the area.

Critics of the new library, which would be replace the existing main library on Capitol Boulevard, balk at its high price tag of $85 million, and the estimated $52 the city would bring to the table.

The proposed baseball and soccer stadium would be built for the city by Atlanta-based Greenstone Properties between Main Street and Fairview Avenue, and between Whitewater Park Boulevard and 27th Street. The stadium is expected to cost about $50 million, but it is unclear how much of that would come from the city, the Statesman previously reported. Some of its critics dislike the idea of a stadium in the West End, while others simply don’t want the city funding a stadium, even in part.





The two ordinances would separately address a vote for the stadium and the library.





At 6 p.m. on June 25, the city will hold a public hearing for Boise residents to give their input on the ordinances.

If the City Council does not take action, the petition from Boise Working Together will make it to the ballot this November. But voters would not be voting on whether to fund the stadium and library. Rather, they would vote to vote: The two ordinances, if passed, would require the city to hold a vote on the stadium and the library the following May, a little less than a year from now.

That is, a second vote.





“It’s a matter of whether they want to take their medicine now or later,” said David Klinger, spokesman for Boise Working Together.

Mayor David Bieter says it’s just confusing. He wants to bypass the first vote, the “vote to vote” by having the council pass their own ordinance that would require voters approval of using city funds on the main library and stadium.

“An advantage to passing the ordinance would be the simplicity of it,” he said. “Rather than a vote to vote, which would be rather complicated… an advantage is that it would be an up or down vote on that project.”

Idaho state law gives the city council 30 days from the date of the petition validation to schedule a public hearing on the proposed ordinances. It also gives the city council the opportunity to adopt the proposed ordinances within that 30-day window.

If the Council passes the ordinances, the timeline for a vote could be shifted up to November — and that could work in the library and stadium’s advantage.

November elections tend to see a higher turnout than ones held in May. And special elections can sometimes mobilize opponents more than supporters. Just this May, voters in Canyon County overwhelmingly rejected a bond to build a new jail following weeks of vocal opposition, with just 34% of the vote in support.

The November election is set to be a contentious one, too — four people have already announced their candidacy for mayor, including incumbent Bieter.

Bieter said timing of the stadium and library votes was not a factor in his support of the ordinances.

“I don’t think that’s really a consideration,” he said in an interview with The Statesman. “There’s a long ways to go here.”

What’s trickier is the possibility that the language that Boise drafts may differ subtly from that of Boise Working Together’s. Their proposed ordinances call for voter consent if a library project requires more than $25 million in city funds or if a stadium project requires more than $5 million in city funds, including the value of in-kind assistance, staff time and land. If passed into city law, those ordinances could effect library and stadium projects for years into the city’s future.

Mike Journee, Bieter’s spokesman, told the Statesman that the city has not yet determined if their ordinances’ language will look exactly like the language in the ballot initiatives.

Some council members don’t want the city’s ordinances to be a verbatim copy of Boise Working Together’s. City Councilwoman Elaine Clegg said she worries the language drafted by the citizens group may not hold up to further legal scrutiny.

“State law is fuzzy and very confusing,” she said. “The city offered them advice. Most of it wasn’t taken.”





City Councilwoman Holli Woodings hasn’t yet decided whether she would support an ordinance that brings the stadium and library issue before voters.





“There are a lot of legal questions we still need answers to,” Woodings said.

One of them: Will this ordinance tie the hands of future councils when it comes to funding? In January, Boise’s Interim City Attorney Natalie Mendoza wrote that the ordinances drafted by Boise Working Together could be unconstitutional in a number of ways. She argued that:

▪ The initiatives are unconstitutional because they don’t seek to enact or prohibit a legislative measure. Mendoza argued that citizen referendums and initiatives can be used to address legislative issues but not matters that are administrative in nature. Because the city in its budget committed to funding a new downtown library, the matter should be seen as administrative, and would be unconstitutional.

▪ The initiatives are pre-empted by state law on municipal finance, because initiatives cannot amend municipal budgeting.

▪ The initiatives could limit future City Councils on funding the projects. “As a general principle, one legislative body cannot tie the hands of future legislative bodies,” she wrote.

The complications don’t end there.

Boise Working Together’s proposed ordinances are unrelated to separate potential votes on the library and stadium that a newly enacted state law would require if the projects use property tax revenue raised by urban renewal districts.





Both projects are inside urban-renewal districts. Exemptions in the law may allow the library to escape an urban-renewal election, the Statesman previously reported.