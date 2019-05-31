Here’s what’s in those library and stadium petitions that might be on the Boise ballot

Signatures delivered to city clerk: Two issues for November Boise Working Together, a citizen group, collected more than 14,000 signatures to put the city’s stadium and library on the ballot in November. Ada County officials have 60 days to verify the signatures. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise Working Together, a citizen group, collected more than 14,000 signatures to put the city’s stadium and library on the ballot in November. Ada County officials have 60 days to verify the signatures.

This fall, Boiseans may head to the ballot box for to vote on measures tied to the proposed new main library and stadium. Then again, they might not. And even if voters pass the ballot measures, they would be voting only on the chance to vote again.

Complicated? You bet.

Here’s what Boise voters need to know:

Two petitions, created and circulated by activist group Boise Working Together, gathered more than 7,000 signatures calling for a vote on the library and stadium. Only 4,962 valid signatures were required to get each issue on the ballot, a number the Ada County clerk’s office confirmed Thursday had been reached.





As long as the county is able to verify that those who notarized the position are in good standing and the circulators who gathered signatures are all at least 18 years old and Idaho residents, the measures will be on the November ballot.

Unless the City Council steps in.

The council could remove the measures from the November ballot by passing them itself. Each measure is a proposed city ordinance. Under Idaho law, if the voters pass ordinances, they become law. But the same law gives city councils the option to adopt the ordinances first and cancel the election.

The language of those petitions doesn’t call for any sort of stop to the projects, however.

The ordinances crafted by Boise Working Together require the consent of voters if the library requires more than $25 million in city funds or if the stadium requires more than $5 million in city funds, including in-kind assistance, staff time and land.

Boise plans to replace its existing main library on Capitol Boulevard at River Street with an $85 million building on the same site including $52 million from the city.

The baseball and soccer stadium would be built for the city by Atlanta-based Greenstone Properties between Main Street and Fairview Avenue, and between Whitewater Park Boulevard and 27th Street, in the West End. The stadium is expected to cost about $50 million, but it is not clear how much of that would come directly from the city.

Specifically, the proposed additions to Boise city code say the city “shall not directly or indirectly appropriate, spend money, incur debt or expenses for the construction of or any additional aspect of” any major library or sports park projects “unless that City Council of Boise has received the approval of the qualified electors of the City of Boise at a duly conducted election.”

The initiatives “merely set up a better way, we think, of doing business and obligating the city on projects of this magnitude to have to go before the citizens for a vote,” said David Klinger, spokesman for Boise Working Together, in a phone interview Friday.

If the measures pass in November, either project could go before voters next May or later. Mike Journee, Mayor David Bieter’s spokesman, said in an interview Thursday that he didn’t know when a secondary vote on the projects might be.

If the council wants to consider adopting the ordinances, it would have to hold a public hearing first. If the council then fails to adopt them, they would continue to the ballot.

If the two measures appear on the ballot, they can be approved by voters in a simple majority.

In Idaho, residents have a right to create legislation through initiatives such as Boise Working Together’s under Article III, Section 1 of the state constitution. Requirements for initiative elections are spelled out under Title 34, Chapter 18 of Idaho Code.