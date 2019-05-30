Boise stadium, library measures all but sure to make ballot after signatures verified

Signatures delivered to city clerk: Two issues for November Boise Working Together, a citizen group, collected more than 14,000 signatures to put the city’s stadium and library on the ballot in November. Ada County officials have 60 days to verify the signatures. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise Working Together, a citizen group, collected more than 14,000 signatures to put the city’s stadium and library on the ballot in November. Ada County officials have 60 days to verify the signatures.

Ada County confirmed Thursday that two ballot initiatives focused on Boise’s library and stadium projects have enough signatures to put the measures on city voters’ ballots.

That all but guarantees that voters will have the chance to weigh in on the two projects when they head to the polls in November.

A citizens’ group, Boise Working Together, ran the initiative to collect signatures in March and April. The group submitted 7,148 signatures to put the stadium on the ballot and 7,311 signatures to put the library on the ballot, group spokesman David Klinger told the Statesman in April.

To get on the ballot, Boise Working Together needed 4,962 valid signatures on each petition from registered Boise voters. Guillermo Velasco, an elections specialist in the Ada County clerk’s election office, confirmed that at least that many had been verified.

The only things now standing in the way of the two issues being on the ballot are verification that the people who notarized the petitions are all in good standing, and verification that the circulators who gathered signatures were at least 18 years old and Idaho residents.

Velasco said the verification process could be finished as early as next week.