Idaho House acts on bill that could force public votes on proposed Boise library, stadium

A bill that would require a public vote on any public projects using urban renewal money — such as the proposed Boise library and a new sports stadium — sailed through the Idaho House on Monday.
The House voted 59-11 to send the bill to the Senate.
Currently, a public vote is required if 51 percent or more of a project’s cost is funded with urban renewal money. It requires approval from 60 percent of voters. The new bill would prohibit the use of any urban renewal money unless 55 percent of voters approve.
“Ultimately, I think the voter ought to have a say, not a group of unelected individuals spending my property tax dollars,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who introduced the bill.
Urban renewal districts were established, Moyle said, to address urban blight. That’s no longer the case, he said.
“We’re building libraries, city halls at the expense of the overlying districts,” he said. “They’re the ones paying the price.”
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said his city’s urban renewal district created a pocket park a few years ago and later gave it to the city. If the city later decided to add restrooms to the park, it might trigger the requirement for a public vote, if this bill passes, he said.
“I don’t believe that the intention of the original urban renewal rewrites of these sections anticipate that type of thing,” said Clow, who voted against the bill. “They always had some kind of a minimum for use of urban renewal money. It was 51 percent.”
Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, who presented the bill on the floor, said increasingly urban renewal funding is being used to pay debt service on large-scale community investments that burden taxpayers for many years.
He said the Nampa library was built a few years ago with the expectation that several multi-story office complexes would also be built. Ultimately, the private developer decided not to build the offices, impacting the ability for the funding to be repaid.
“If you’re going to use urban renewal dollars, you should go to the taxpayers, present the plan and then submit yourself to the results of that election,” Anderst said.
The bill would not apply to infrastructure improvements such as roads, curbs, sidewalks, water and sewer lines, he said.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.
