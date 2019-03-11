Idaho House acts on bill that could force public vote on proposed Boise library, stadium

A bill that would require a public vote on any public projects using urban renewal money — such as the proposed Boise library and a new sports stadium — sailed through the Idaho House on Monday.
The House voted 59-11 to send the bill to the Senate.
Currently, a public vote is required if 51 percent or more of a project’s cost is funded with urban renewal money. It requires approval from 60 percent of voters. The new bill would prohibit the use of any urban renewal money unless 55 percent of voters approve.
“Ultimately, I think the voter ought to have a say, not a group of unelected individuals spending my property tax dollars,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who introduced the bill.
Urban renewal districts were established, Moyle said, to address urban blight. That’s no longer the case, he said.
“We’re building libraries, city halls at the expense of the overlying districts,” he said. “They’re the ones paying the price.”
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.
