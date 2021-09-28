Introducing new Statesman local government, breaking news reporter Paul Schwedelson

Paul Schwedelson joined the Idaho Statesman’s newsroom in September with a dual role of breaking news and local government reporter. Idaho Statesman staff

Paul Schwedelson joins the Idaho Statesman’s newsroom team with a dual role of breaking news and local government reporter. Paul comes most recently from the Idaho Press in Nampa, where he covered growth and development. He also spent a few years in Montana, at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, where he covered the Montana State Bobcats athletics teams.

He is a graduate of Syracuse University with degrees in broadcast and digital journalism and psychology.

Paul was drawn to journalism to tell people’s stories, he said.

“That’s the most invigorating part of the job to me,” he said. “To meet people, talk to them and explain their perspective to the world is both a thrill and an opportunity I’m grateful for. I love learning new things and writing articles that explain to readers something new. If a reader comes away from an article having learned something new, that, to me, would be a success.”

His top off-work activities include bicycling on the Greenbelt, cross country skiing and curling, a sport he picked up after the 2018 Olympics.

“Sometime after the coronavirus pandemic began, I picked up sudoku as a new pandemic hobby to help me avoid doom-scrolling, which has helped my mental health in the past year and a half,” he said. “I also bought a portable hammock on the first day after Montana’s stay-at-home order ended last year, which has similarly helped my mental health by helping me relax during stressful times.”

After growing up in New York state, Paul was keen for a chance to see more of the world, so he jumped at the chance to move west.

“Moving to Bozeman and more recently to Boise has challenged me both personally and professionally while also being the greatest source of growth that I’ve experienced. I also appreciate access to both a vibrant city and the outdoors,” Paul said.

