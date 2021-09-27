It might be a good idea to secure your outdoor belongings tonight. Here’s why

After Boise’s hottest summer on record, the next weather pattern to hit the area is expected to bring gusts of wind potentially up to 40-50 mph in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

With a cold front approaching from the Pacific Northwest, the wind gusts could hold steady between 15-25 mph overnight with the strongest gusts between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“It looks like shortly after midnight it’ll enter Idaho and then move across the rest of the state,” said Anna Lindeman, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Boise, in a phone interview. “We’re going to see very gusty winds along this cold front but it’ll probably be fairly short in duration.”

The strong gusts could last between 30 and 90 minutes. The cold front is being caused by what Lindeman called “a deep upper-level trough.” Because of the early-morning timing, there won’t be many people outside, but the wind could wake people up.

Lindeman recommended people secure loose objects outside and take caution if driving on the highway.

“It seems like the first one where we’re going to finally feel that fall weather,” Lindeman said. “I think it’s going to feel really impactful because we’re finally going to be feeling that cooler weather.”

️ A strong cold front will cross the region late tonight into Tuesday morning, generating breezy to strong winds and a band of precipitation. Wind gusts along the front could reach 45-50 mph. Secure any loose outdoor objects before heading to bed tonight. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/Z4fnjdQVQl — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) September 27, 2021

The cold front coming through could cause the temperature to drop about 20 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 58 degrees on Tuesday and a high of 62 degrees on Wednesday.

There’s a 40% chance of rain showers Tuesday morning before a dry forecast for the rest of the week. The upcoming weekend temperatures in the 70s are more normal for this time of year, Lindeman said.

During a June storm, wind gusts exceeded 60 mph.

As fall carries on and winter approaches, cold fronts with similar temperature swings could become more frequent.

“We see a bunch of them through the winter season,” Lindeman said, “so this is like the first one that we’re seeing coming through.”

