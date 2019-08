A Boise man was arrested Friday on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years old.

Bret Welty, 48, was booked into the Ada County Jail following an investigation into an incident of alleged sexual abuse that took place on Aug. 9 at 1 a.m. The victim was known to Welty, Boise police said in a press release.

Specifics of the alleged incident were not released by police.