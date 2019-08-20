Crime
Ex-Greenleaf Friends Academy teacher pleads guilty to felony injury to child charge
The former coach and teacher at Greenleaf Friends Academy pleaded guilty Monday to felony injury to child in Canyon County after reaching a plea agreement on accusations of trying to sexually abuse a child.
Authorities arrested Trevor Douty, 29, in September after police received a tip. Douty was initially charged with attempted lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16.
Greenleaf Friends Academy is a private, Christian school for students ages pre-K to 12th grade. He is not employed there this year.
Academy Superintendent Rod Lowe said Tuesday that Douty was “released from his contractual obligations last fall.”
After a mistrial in May, prosecutors agreed to a plea deal in which Douty pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony injury to child. He remains out of custody on bond.
Douty is set for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Felony injury to child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
