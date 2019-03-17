Search will resume for 27-year-old Boise hiker who went missing more than a month ago

On Monday, search and rescue teams will resume looking for a 27-year-old man who went missing last month while hiking in the Boise Foothills, according to an Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue spokesman.

Aaron Burdin told the Statesman on Sunday that the all-volunteer search organization plans to resume its search for the hiker, identified by KTVB as Kyle Crowden, more than a month after initial rescue efforts were called off due to worsening weather.

Crowden’s mother, Janet Coupe, told KTVB her son was likely hiking on Dry Creek Trail before he went missing. His car was found at the trailhead off of Bogus Basin Road. He was last heard from on Feb. 9.

Dozens of people searched for Crowden on foot, on skis and via snowmobile. Those efforts were called off Feb. 13 as repeated storms made the search efforts more difficult and dangerous.

Burdin said crews plan to use tracking dogs in their Monday search for Crowden. Though the Treasure Valley has experienced warm temperatures in recent days, it’s unclear how the weather has affected the area around the trail.

“Until we get people out on the trail and look at conditions, we’ll play it by ear,” Burdin said.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office has tentative plans to join the search on Monday, spokesman Patrick Orr said Sunday.

“We defer to the experts at Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, who will lead and manage the search,” Orr said in a text message. “When they want to resume, we will do whatever we can to support them.”

Ridge to Rivers, which manages the trail system where Crowden went missing, asked hikers via Facebook to avoid Dry Creek Trail on Monday and Tuesday.

“Please plan to use other trails within the Ridge to Rivers system and give the search teams room to do their work,” the post said.

Burdin also asked the public to steer clear of search staging areas off of Bogus Basin Road, adding that well-meaning but untrained volunteers can actually impede search efforts.