Idaho man reported missing after trying to get help, leaving woman, infant in stranded vehicle

By Ruth Brown

February 19, 2019 11:36 AM

A 32-year-old man has been missing for several days after he attempted to seek help after getting stranded in a rural area with a woman and their infant, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Rose was reported missing on Friday after he and Francesca Watson, 29, were trying to go to Silver City with their 1-year-old, but they got stuck in the snow. After about four or five days, Rose attempted to walk out to get help and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen in a snow-covered area near Cow Creek and Trout Creek roads. Watson and the children were found and taken to Jordan Valley.

Multiple deputies searched the area on foot and with snowmobiles. The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, using dogs, have also searched the area.

Due to extreme conditions, the sheriff’s office is requesting that no additional residents try to help with the search. All roads to Silver City are closed to the public from Nov. 1 until the Friday before Memorial Day.

