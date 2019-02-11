Outdoors

Ada deputies, search and rescue continue looking for 27-year-old Boise hiker

By Ruth Brown and

Michael Katz

February 11, 2019 01:26 PM

How to report a missing person

Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.
By
Up Next
Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.
By

Update: The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit said it has deployed 21 people (five search teams) in its search for a 27-year-old hiker who was last heard from on Saturday.

According to spokesman Aaron Burdin, crews will search up to 5,500 feet in elevation, and they are using snowmobiles and snowcats to aid in the search. Burdin said it has taken some crews a day to get to their respective search locations.

Crews are still determining whether they will stay overnight, Burdin said.

The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit is a volunteer organization that is assisting the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The Idaho Air National Guard also used helicopters in the search, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr told the Statesman.

Below is our previous coverage

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies are helping search for a missing Boise hiker in the Dry Creek Trail area off of Bogus Basin Road.

Deputies, along with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, were searching for a 27-year-old man who was last heard from on Saturday.

“He told people he was going hiking by the Dry Creek trailhead,” according to a Tweet from the Sheriff’s Office. ”The man’s car was found near the trailhead, about 4.5 miles up (Bogus Basin) Road.”

Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  