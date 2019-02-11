Ada deputies, search and rescue continue looking for 27-year-old Boise hiker

Update: The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit said it has deployed 21 people (five search teams) in its search for a 27-year-old hiker who was last heard from on Saturday.
According to spokesman Aaron Burdin, crews will search up to 5,500 feet in elevation, and they are using snowmobiles and snowcats to aid in the search. Burdin said it has taken some crews a day to get to their respective search locations.
Crews are still determining whether they will stay overnight, Burdin said.
The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit is a volunteer organization that is assisting the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The Idaho Air National Guard also used helicopters in the search, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr told the Statesman.
Below is our previous coverage
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies are helping search for a missing Boise hiker in the Dry Creek Trail area off of Bogus Basin Road.
Deputies, along with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, were searching for a 27-year-old man who was last heard from on Saturday.
“He told people he was going hiking by the Dry Creek trailhead,” according to a Tweet from the Sheriff’s Office. ”The man’s car was found near the trailhead, about 4.5 miles up (Bogus Basin) Road.”
