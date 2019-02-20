I-84 reopens outside Pendleton after snow, deputies respond to dozens of Ada Co. crashes

Winter driving conditions forced the temporary closure of a stretch of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, but it reopened after about four hours, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

I-84 was closed in both directions due to dense fog and extreme winter conditions between Exit 216, 7 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265 in La Grande. They reopened it around 12:30 p.m.

Ada County travelers saw trouble with the snow as well. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Tweeted that as of 11 a.m., “we’ve had 52 reported car crashes (8 with injuries, 3 hit-and-run, and 21 that have blocked traffic) and 31 slide-offs.”

The sheriff’s office reported that it also responded Wednesday morning to reports for 17 vehicles stalled in traffic.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

The steady snowfall since late Tuesday means slippery driving conditions for Ada County. As of 11 am, we've had 52 reported car crashes (8 with injuries, 3 hit-and-run, and 21 that have blocked traffic) and 31 slide-offs. Please be careful out there. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) February 20, 2019

The Boise area is expected to see 1 to 4 inches of snow, with higher amounts of snow on the eastern side of the Treasure Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

️Expect snow during the Wednesday morning commute. Here is how much snow we are forecasting tonight through Wednesday. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/y9rUV7NCtg — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 19, 2019

Boise and Meridian Police, as well Idaho State Police cautioned drivers on Wednesday to slow down, as calls began to come in regarding slide-offs due to snowy roads.

Roads across the state are snow-covered & slick. Please slow down. Plan extra time. Watch for emergency responders. We're all in this together. Let's get there safe. #Winter — Idaho State Police (@ISPCVS) February 20, 2019

Check TripCheck.com or call 511 /800-977-6368 for update conditions. Outside of Oregon, travelers may call 503-588-2941.