Weather

A snowy Boise commute Wednesday morning? It’s possible

By Katy Moeller

February 19, 2019 04:58 PM

How to prepare for winter storms

With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & whe
By
Up Next
With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & whe
By

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Southeast Oregon and Southwest Idaho from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The mountains are expected to get another good dumping of snow:

  • Bogus Basin: 8.5 inches
  • Mores Creek: 6.4 inches
  • Sun Valley: 3.5 inches
  • Tamarack: 4.6 inches

The Boise area is expected to see 1 to 4 inches, with higher amounts of snow on the eastern side of the Treasure valley, according to meteorologist Elizabeth Padian.

Snow flurries in Boise began at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Padian said.

The snow in Boise is expected to fall periodically through the night and during the morning commute, tapering off around midday. Then there could be snow showers the rest of the day.

The low Wednesday morning will be in the mid- to high 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, but another storm could hit on Saturday and stick around through Sunday.

Boise averages about 2.8 inches of snow in February, and the city had 3 inches through Feb. 18.

Total precipitation, which includes the water that comes from snow as well as rain, is way up this month: the average is .99 inches but we’ve had 2.22 inches through Feb. 18.

For the latest road conditions in Idaho, visit 511.Idaho.gov

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

weather

weather

Katy Moeller

Katy Moeller has worked at The Idaho Statesman for 13 years. She’s a generalist, an investigative reporter and a feature writer who has been on the breaking news team for a decade. She was Idaho Press Club’s 2016 Print Reporter of the Year.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  