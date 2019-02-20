Interstate 84 closed outside Pendleton, Oregon, due to winter driving conditions

Winter driving conditions have forced the closure of an Interstate 84 stretch in eastern Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

I-84 is closed both directions due to dense fog and extreme winter conditions between Exit 216, 7 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265 in La Grande.

Check TripCheck.com or call 511 /800-977-6368 for update conditions. Outside of Oregon, travelers may call 503-588-2941.

The Boise area is expected to see 1 to 4 inches of snow, with higher amounts of snow on the eastern side of the Treasure Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

️Expect snow during the Wednesday morning commute. Here is how much snow we are forecasting tonight through Wednesday. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/y9rUV7NCtg — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 19, 2019

Boise and Meridian Police, as well Idaho State Police cautioned drivers on Wednesday to slow down, as calls began to come in regarding slide-offs due to snowy roads.