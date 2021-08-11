Coronavirus
WATCH LIVE: ID Gov. Little press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday from Nampa High School
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, delivered from Nampa High School, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.
We will livestream the conference at IdahoStatesman.com, on our Facebook page and on our YouTube channel.
Little’s office provided no details other than that the Republican governor would speak regarding the COVID-19 surge in Idaho. Last week, Little led off an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare press conference by saying that the school year could be disrupted if more people didn’t get vaccinated and take proper precautions.
Here’s what we know:
- Coronavirus cases are increasing daily statewide, fueled by the delta variant. More than 700 cases were added on Tuesday alone.
- St. Luke’s Health System announced on Tuesday that it will pause elective surgeries in light of the “sustained high patient volumes in its medical centers and significant and increasing COVID-19 activity resulting in hospitalization in the community.” This includes elective surgical, catherization lab, interventional radiology and endoscopy procedures that would require a hospital stay.
- The Saint Alphonsus Foundation canceled its annual Festival of Trees, slated for Thanksgiving weekend.
- Boise schools adopted a mask mandate for the start of school next week. West Ada’s policy remains that masks are optional.
- On Wednesday, Boise State, University of Idaho and Idaho State University announced a mask mandate for anyone in “indoor public spaces owned or controlled by the university as well as in crowded outdoor spaces,” according to an email from Boise State President Marlene Tromp and other members of the school’s administration. The mandate takes effect Thursday, Aug. 12.
- Treefort Music Fest and other concert venues will require proof of vaccination or negative test for entry.
Watch live
The updated livestream will appear below as soon as it’s available.
Comments