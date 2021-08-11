WATCH LIVE: ID Gov. Little press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday from Nampa High School

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, delivered from Nampa High School, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

We will livestream the conference at IdahoStatesman.com, on our Facebook page and on our YouTube channel.

Little’s office provided no details other than that the Republican governor would speak regarding the COVID-19 surge in Idaho. Last week, Little led off an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare press conference by saying that the school year could be disrupted if more people didn’t get vaccinated and take proper precautions.

Here’s what we know:

