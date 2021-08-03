A favorite Idaho Christmas event was virtual last year. Now it’s canceled over COVID-19

For the second straight year, you won’t be able to stroll through the Festival of Trees in Boise.

Saint Alphonsus announced in a news release Tuesday that this year’s Festival of Trees is canceled, but will return in 2022. The hospital group said the cancellation was made out of an abundance of caution due to the increased spread of COVID-19.

Saint Al’s hoped that safety protocols and the availability of the coronavirus vaccine would make the event possible, but COVID-19 cases continue to grow around the Treasure Valley.

“As a healthcare system and as caregivers, we have a responsibility to navigate the pandemic with caution and provide a safe environment for those within our hospital, as well as limiting large community gatherings that we would normally have,” Odette Bolano, President and CEO of the Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in the news release.

In 2020, Saint Al’s virtually held the Festival of Trees, which allowed the public to view trees from the comfort of their homes.

Gary Raney, a former Ada County Sheriff and Chair of the Saint Alphonsus Foundation, said in the news release that it would be irresponsible to move forward with the event given current coronavirus data.

“As a community, we all want to return to normal and enjoy events like the Festival of Trees again,” Raney said in the release. “Unfortunately, it’s clear there is too great of a chance that we would be putting our community at risk by holding a live event. As difficult as it was, we know we are doing the right thing.”

The Saint Al’s Festival of Trees was scheduled to take place Nov. 24-28, with a gala set for Nov. 23 and the fashion show on Nov. 29, according to Saint Al’s spokesperson Mark Snider. However, those events are now off.

The beneficiary for the event would have been the new Neuro/Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The health system is in the process of forming a new fundraising plan in light of the cancellation.