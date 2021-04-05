After weekend hiatus, Idaho reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

After a reporting hiatus over the weekend, Idaho health officials reported 655 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as six new deaths.

More than one-third of those — 223 cases — were reported in Ada County (49,603 total). The cases represent three days of data, as Health and Welfare did not update data on Saturday or Sunday.

Officials also reported six new COVID-19-related deaths in Idaho, one in each of the following counties: Bannock (100 total), Bonneville (158 total), Canyon (289 total), Clearwater (13 total), Idaho (18 total) and Payette (34 total). Eastern Idaho Public Health officials said the Bonneville death was a man in his 50s.

In the past year, 1,972 Idahoans have died of COVID-19. Health and Welfare reports 181,836 cases in the state since last March and nearly 102,000 recoveries.

The following counties reported new cases Monday: Ada (223 new, 49,603 total), Bannock (29 new, 8,485 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 370 total), Benewah (2 new, 649 total), Bingham (28 new, 4,701 total), Blaine (3 new, 2,275 total), Bonner (5 new, 3,111 total), Bonneville (90 new, 14,284 total), Boundary (2 new, 847 total), Canyon (57 new, 25,718 total), Caribou (5 new, 665 total), Cassia (5 new, 2,910 total), Clark (2 new, 59 total), Elmore (14 new, 1,804 total), Franklin (4 new, 1,153 total), Fremont (3 new, 1,091 total), Gem (1 new, 1,735 total), Idaho (1 new, 1,175 total), Jefferson (21 new, 2,865 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,540 total), Kootenai (34 new, 17,266 total), Latah (14 new, 2,936 total), Madison (68 new, 6,972 total), Nez Perce (5 new, 3,490 total), Oneida (1 new, 348 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,040 total), Payette (2 new, 2,458 total), Power (2 new, 651 total), Shoshone (1 new, 1,051 total), Teton (4 new, 1,170 total), Twin Falls (24 new, 9,176 total) and Washington (1 new, 1,204 total).

Officials removed one case in Minidoka County (2,314 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 777,681, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 311,731 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,653 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,309 admissions to the ICU and 10,119 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 4, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 394 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 4, the health system was reporting 26 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 341 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.5%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 30: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (8), Borah High (1), Capital High (2), East Jr. High (1), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Hillside Jr. High (2), Timberline High (3), Washington Elementary (1), White Pine Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 22-April 4: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (4), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Mountain View (1), Rebound School of Opportunity (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), Siena Elementary (2), Star Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 49,603, Adams 333, Bannock 8,485, Bear Lake 370, Benewah 649, Bingham 4,701, Blaine 2,275, Boise 328, Bonner 3,111, Bonneville 14,284, Boundary 847, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 25,718, Caribou 665, Cassia 2,910, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,029, Custer 242, Elmore 1,804, Franklin 1,153, Fremont 1,091, Gem 1,735, Gooding 1,289, Idaho 1,175, Jefferson 2,865, Jerome 2,540, Kootenai 17,266, Latah 2,936, Lemhi 516, Lewis 385, Lincoln 494, Madison 6,972, Minidoka 2,314, Nez Perce 3,490, Oneida 348, Owyhee 1,040, Payette 2,458, Power 651, Shoshone 1,051, Teton 1,170, Twin Falls 9,176, Valley 826, Washington 1,204.