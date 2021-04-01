Want a COVID-19 vaccine? Crush the Curve to hold mass event at Boise airport lot

Crush the Curve is set to hold the state’s largest vaccination clinic in Boise next week, with roughly 2,400 vaccines available to the public.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Crush the Curve will take over the Boise Airport’s economy parking lot at 5600 W. Victory Road, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Staffers will dole out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. On Thursday, April 29, the group will do a follow-up vaccination clinic for people to receive their second doses.

Any Idaho resident over the age of 18 can receive a shot during the event. Registrations can be made by going to www.crushthecurveidaho.com.

You can also register by calling or texting 208-391-7036. A Spanish-only line is also available for calls and texts at 208-495-6001.